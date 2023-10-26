If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Chesterfield County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

    • Chesterfield County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Clover Hill High School at Powhatan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Powhatan, VA
    • Conference: Dominion
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Midlothian High School at Huguenot High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Richmond, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

