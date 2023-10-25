The Washington Wizards face the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSIN.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. Pacers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN

MNMT and BSIN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wizards vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Pacers (-7.5) - -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Wizards vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers' -261 scoring differential last season (outscored by 3.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 116.3 points per game (10th in NBA) while giving up 119.5 per outing (29th in league).

The Wizards' -99 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 113.2 points per game (21st in the NBA) while allowing 114.4 per outing (17th in the league).

Indiana put together a 43-39-0 record against the spread last season.

Washington compiled a 39-42-0 record against the spread last year.

Wizards and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +50000 +25000 - Pacers +25000 +12500 -

