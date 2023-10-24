Fans watching from Virginia will have their eyes on the Old Dominion Monarchs versus the James Madison Dukes, which is one of many solid options on the Week 9 college football schedule.

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 24

Tuesday, October 24 Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)

Syracuse Orange at Virginia Tech Hokies

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Venue: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-3)

Monmouth Hawks at William & Mary Tribe

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field TV Channel: FloSports

Chattanooga Mocs at VMI Keydets

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Hampton Pirates

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Armstrong Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Morgan State Bears at Norfolk State Spartans

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium

William 'Dick' Price Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (FL) (-18.5)

Campbell Fighting Camels at Richmond Spiders

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 James Madison Dukes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-20.5)

