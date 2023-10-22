Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 217 per game.

McLaurin has posted a team-high 342 yards (on 31 catches) with one TD so far this year. He's been targeted 42 times, resulting in 57 yards per game.

McLaurin vs. the Giants

McLaurin vs the Giants (since 2021): 4 GP / 93.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 93.8 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

Eight players have grabbed a TD pass against the Giants this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 217 passing yards per game allowed by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have the No. 14 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up eight this season (1.3 per game).

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-118)

McLaurin Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, McLaurin has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (three of six).

McLaurin has received 19.6% of his team's 214 passing attempts this season (42 targets).

He has 342 receiving yards on 42 targets to rank 42nd in NFL play with 8.1 yards per target.

In one of six games this season, McLaurin has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (7.1%).

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 6 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 10 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 6 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

