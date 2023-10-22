Should you wager on Curtis Samuel getting into the end zone in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Curtis Samuel score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Samuel has posted a 285-yard campaign on 27 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 31 occasions, and averages 47.5 yards.

In two of six games this year, Samuel has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has one rushing TD this year.

Curtis Samuel Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1

