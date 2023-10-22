In the Week 7 game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Cole Turner find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Turner will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cole Turner score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)

Turner's stat line shows eight catches for 82 yards. He posts 16.4 yards receiving per game.

Turner, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Cole Turner Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 2 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 2 21 0 Week 3 Bills 7 4 35 0 Week 5 Bears 1 1 9 0

Rep Cole Turner with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.