Christopher Rodriguez Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders take on the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. If you're trying to find Rodriguez's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rodriguez has season stats which include 30 rushing yards on seven carries (4.3 per attempt) and zero touchdowns.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Personal

The Commanders have no other RB on the injury report.

Week 7 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Rodriguez 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 7 30 0 4.3 0 0 0 0

Rodriguez Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 4 23 0 0 0 0

