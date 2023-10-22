Should you wager on Antonio Gibson finding his way into the end zone in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Antonio Gibson score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

This season Gibson has racked up 69 rushing yards (11.5 per game) on 16 carries.

Gibson has tacked on 13 catches for 133 yards (22.2 per game) and one touchdown.

In six games, Gibson has not scored a rushing touchdown.

He, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Antonio Gibson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 9 0 3 44 0 Week 3 Bills 2 17 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 19 0 1 7 0 Week 5 Bears 0 0 0 4 64 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3 15 0 1 1 1

