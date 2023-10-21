Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 8 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can see all five games involving teams from the Big Ten.

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio State Buckeyes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 NBC (Live stream on Fubo)

