The VMI Keydets (3-3) hit the road for a SoCon clash against the Samford Bulldogs (3-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium.

While VMI ranks 58th in total defense with 350.8 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 13th-worst (273.5 yards per game). Samford ranks 36th in the FCS with 29.6 points per game on offense, and it ranks 76th with 28.7 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

VMI vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

VMI vs. Samford Key Statistics

VMI Samford 273.5 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.9 (8th) 350.8 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (97th) 101 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.4 (90th) 172.5 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.4 (6th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has thrown for 856 yards (142.7 ypg) to lead VMI, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Hunter Rice has 308 rushing yards on 81 carries with three touchdowns.

Rashad Raymond has carried the ball 63 times for 243 yards (40.5 per game).

Chance Knox has hauled in 32 receptions for 357 yards (59.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Aidan Twombly has grabbed 16 passes while averaging 36.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Isaiah Lemmond has racked up 14 grabs for 125 yards, an average of 20.8 yards per game.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has 2,059 passing yards, or 294.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 72.2% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Jay Stanton is his team's leading rusher with 82 carries for 438 yards, or 62.6 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

DaMonta Witherspoon has collected 194 yards (on 50 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Chandler Smith has racked up 509 receiving yards on 45 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Ty King has caught 33 passes and compiled 434 receiving yards (62 per game) with two touchdowns.

DJ Rias' 14 catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 178 yards (25.4 ypg).

