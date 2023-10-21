The No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) are 23.5-point favorites when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (1-5) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The over/under for the game is set at 57.5.

North Carolina ranks 55th in total defense this year (359.2 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 501.3 total yards per game. Virginia has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 22nd-worst with 31.8 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, posting 22.3 points per contest (106th-ranked).

Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

North Carolina vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -23.5 -115 -105 57.5 -105 -115 -2500 +1100

Virginia Recent Performance

Offensively, the Cavaliers are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 381 yards per game (-60-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 308 (33rd-ranked).

In their past three games, the Cavaliers are putting up 24 points per game (-26-worst in college football) and conceding 21.3 per game (71st).

Virginia is gaining 250 passing yards per game in its past three games (87th in the country), and giving up 145 per game (24th-best).

The Cavaliers are -26-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (131), and -25-worst in rushing yards allowed (163).

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in their last three games, and went 3-0 overall.

Virginia has not hit the over in its past three contests.

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 23.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Virginia games have gone over the point total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This season, Virginia has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

Virginia has played as an underdog of +1100 or more once this season and lost that game.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has put up 923 passing yards, or 153.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.8% of his passes and has tossed five touchdowns with six interceptions.

Perris Jones has rushed for 235 yards on 41 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kobe Pace has nine receptions for 115 yards (19.2 per game) and two touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 59 times for 211 yards and one score.

Malik Washington paces his squad with 668 receiving yards on 44 catches with five touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has collected 418 receiving yards (69.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Kameron Butler has collected three sacks to pace the team, while also picking up four TFL and 20 tackles.

Jonas Sanker, Virginia's tackle leader, has 52 tackles and one TFL this year.

Josh Ahern leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 11 tackles, two TFL, and one pass defended.

