The No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (1-5) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Virginia matchup.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Virginia vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Virginia Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-23.5) 56.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-23.5) 56.5 -2500 +1060 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Virginia vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Virginia has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Cavaliers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

North Carolina has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

