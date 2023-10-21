According to our computer projections, the North Carolina Tar Heels will defeat the Virginia Cavaliers when the two teams come together at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which starts at 6:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction North Carolina (-23.5) Toss Up (57.5) North Carolina 42, Virginia 16

Week 8 ACC Predictions

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 8.3% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers have gone 4-2-0 ATS this year.

Virginia is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 23.5 points or greater this season.

Three of the Cavaliers' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average total for Virginia games this season is 10 less points than the point total of 57.5 for this outing.

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Tar Heels have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this matchup.

The Tar Heels are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

North Carolina has had two games (out of five) hit the over this year.

The average total for North Carolina games this season has been 58.3, 0.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Cavaliers vs. Tar Heels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 37.3 21 38 21.3 41 24 Virginia 22.3 31.8 27.7 24.3 19 34.5

