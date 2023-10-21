In the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Tom Wilson to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a goal)

Wilson 2022-23 stats and insights

In 12 of 33 games last season, Wilson scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Wilson recorded four goals and one assist on the power play.

Wilson averaged 2.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 15.9%.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canadiens allowed 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.

The Canadiens shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

