The Washington Capitals, including Rasmus Sandin, are in action Saturday versus the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Sandin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Sandin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Sandin's plus-minus rating last season was +3, in 18:03 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in seven games last season through 71 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

Sandin had an assist in 21 of 71 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

Sandin's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Sandin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sandin Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23

The Canadiens ranked 29th in goals against, allowing 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.

They had the league's 28th-ranked goal differential at -78.

