For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Rasmus Sandin a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a goal)

Sandin 2022-23 stats and insights

In seven of 71 games last season, Sandin scored -- but just one goal each time.

Sandin picked up 11 assists on the power play.

Sandin averaged 1.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Canadiens allowed 305 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in league play.

The Canadiens shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

