Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
A matchup of Sun Belt teams features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) taking on the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Mountaineers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion matchup.
Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-6.5)
|53.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-6.5)
|53.5
|-245
|+198
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- Rice vs Tulsa
- Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- James Madison vs Marshall
- SMU vs Temple
- Washington State vs Oregon
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- North Texas vs Tulane
- Memphis vs UAB
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- Tennessee vs Alabama
- Air Force vs Navy
- Texas vs Houston
Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Old Dominion has covered four times in five matchups with a spread this year.
- The Monarchs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Appalachian State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.