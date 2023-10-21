Best Bets & Odds for the North Carolina vs. Virginia Game – Saturday, October 21
ACC foes will do battle when the No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) face the Virginia Cavaliers (1-5) at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
When and Where is North Carolina vs. Virginia?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: North Carolina 42, Virginia 16
- North Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.
- The Tar Heels have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter.
- Virginia has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- The Cavaliers have played as an underdog of +1100 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tar Heels have an implied win probability of 96.2%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
North Carolina (-23.5)
- North Carolina has played five games, posting four wins against the spread.
- In six games played Virginia has recorded four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cavaliers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 23.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (57.5)
- North Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in a game twice this season.
- This season, Virginia has played two games with a combined score over 57.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 59.6 points per game, 2.1 points more than the total of 57.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
North Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.3
|57
|63.5
|Implied Total AVG
|33.4
|33.5
|33
|ATS Record
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|4-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Virginia
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.5
|42.8
|52.2
|Implied Total AVG
|29.8
|25.3
|34.3
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-2
|0-3
