In the matchup between the Norfolk State Spartans and Howard Bison on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Spartans to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Norfolk State vs. Howard Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Norfolk State (-1.0) 51.2 Norfolk State 26, Howard 25

Norfolk State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last season.

In Spartans games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Howard Betting Info (2022)

The Bison went 8-2-0 ATS last season.

A total of seven of Bison games last season went over the point total.

Spartans vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Howard 30.7 28.0 65.0 19.0 21.3 28.5 Norfolk State 21.3 27.2 25.0 30.5 19.5 25.5

