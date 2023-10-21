The Washington Capitals, Nicklas Backstrom included, will meet the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Backstrom's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nicklas Backstrom vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Backstrom Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Backstrom's plus-minus rating last season was -25, in 16:27 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in seven of 39 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Backstrom had an assist in 14 games last season through 39 games played, but did not have multiple assists in any of those games.

Backstrom's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Backstrom having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Backstrom Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23

The Canadiens ranked 29th in goals against, allowing 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-78) ranked 28th in the league.

