The Hampton Pirates (3-3) hit the road for a CAA battle against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Armstrong Stadium.

Hampton is compiling 387.2 yards per game on offense (38th in the FCS), and rank 94th on the other side of the ball, yielding 389.2 yards allowed per game. Delaware is generating 29.8 points per contest on offense this season (35th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 23 points per contest (33rd-ranked) on defense.

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on FloSports.

Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: FloSports

City: Hampton, Virginia

Venue: Armstrong Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Hampton vs. Delaware Key Statistics

Hampton Delaware 387.2 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.2 (42nd) 389.2 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.8 (51st) 233 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166 (38th) 154.2 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.2 (32nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has thrown for 925 yards (154.2 ypg) to lead Hampton, completing 56.1% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 337 rushing yards on 70 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Elijah Burris has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 542 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Darran Butts has carried the ball 87 times for 528 yards (88 per game) and four touchdowns.

Romon Copeland's team-high 241 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 22 targets).

Paul Woods has caught 18 passes for 200 yards (33.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

TK Paisant has a total of 120 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor leads Delaware with 1,299 yards on 100-of-170 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Marcus Yarns is his team's leading rusher with 71 carries for 605 yards, or 100.8 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well. Yarns has also chipped in with 11 catches for 141 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Kyron Cumby has racked up 43 carries and totaled 295 yards with three touchdowns.

Jourdan Townsend has collected 18 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 237 (39.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times and has two touchdowns.

Chandler Harvin has caught 15 passes and compiled 237 receiving yards (39.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Braden Brose has racked up 185 reciving yards (30.8 ypg) this season.

