Dylan Strome Game Preview: Capitals vs. Canadiens - October 21
The Washington Capitals, Dylan Strome included, will face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Dylan Strome vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Strome Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Strome averaged 16:29 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -4.
- In 20 of 81 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.
- In 34 of 81 games last season, Strome had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.
- He has an implied probability of 54.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.
Strome Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23
- The Canadiens ranked 29th in goals against, conceding 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.
- Their -78 goal differential ranked 28th in the league.
