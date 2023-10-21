Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Washington Capitals-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

John Carlson has been a top contributor on Washington this season, with two points in three games.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Oct. 18 1 0 1 3 vs. Flames Oct. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Oct. 13 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Cole Caufield has scored two goals (0.7 per game) and collected one assist (0.3 per game), fueling the Montreal offense with three total points (one per game). He takes 3.7 shots per game, shooting 18.2%.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Oct. 17 0 1 1 5 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 14 1 0 1 5 at Maple Leafs Oct. 11 1 0 1 1

