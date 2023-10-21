The Washington Capitals (1-2) host the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT. The Capitals fell to the Ottawa Senators 6-1 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Capitals vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final result of Canadiens 5, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+110)

Canadiens (+110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Capitals vs Canadiens Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals finished 8-10-18 in overtime contests last season on their way to an overall record of 35-37-10.

Washington picked up 28 points (11-7-6) in the 24 games it played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 12 times last season the Capitals ended a game with only one goal, they had a 1-10-1 record, picking up three points.

Washington scored exactly two goals in 24 games last season (2-18-4 record, eight points).

The Capitals scored more than two goals in 44 games (32-7-5, 69 points).

In the 32 games when Washington recorded a single power-play goal, it had a 16-12-4 record (36 points).

In the 37 games when it outshot its opponent, Washington was 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals were outshot by their opponent in 40 games, going 11-21-8 to record 30 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 20th 3.09 Goals Scored 2.77 26th 18th 3.18 Goals Allowed 3.72 29th 17th 31.1 Shots 27.3 30th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 16th 21.22% Power Play % 16.1% 29th 11th 81.86% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 29th

Capitals vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

