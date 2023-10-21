Will Alexander Ovechkin Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on October 21?
Should you bet on Alexander Ovechkin to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Ovechkin 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 31 of 73 games last season, Ovechkin scored -- and nine times he scored multiple goals.
- He posted 14 goals (plus 11 assists) on the power play.
- He took 3.7 shots per game, sinking 14.3% of them.
Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Canadiens gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Canadiens shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.