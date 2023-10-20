If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Shenandoah County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Shenandoah County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Massanutten Military Academy at Covenant School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 20

4:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA Conference: VISAA Division 3

VISAA Division 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarke County High School at Strasburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Strasburg, VA

Strasburg, VA Conference: Bull Run

Bull Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Luray High School at Central High School - Woodstock