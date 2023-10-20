Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Russell County, Virginia this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

    • Russell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Honaker High School at Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Glade Spring, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Castlewood High School at John I. Burton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Norton, VA
    • Conference: Cumberland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

