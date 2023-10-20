If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Roanoke County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

    • Roanoke County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Hidden Valley High School at Blacksburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Blacksburg, VA
    • Conference: River Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    William Fleming High School at Lord Botetourt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Daleville, VA
    • Conference: Blue Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northside High School at Staunton River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Moneta, VA
    • Conference: Blue Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Salem High School at Cave Spring High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Roanoke, VA
    • Conference: River Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    William Byrd High School at Franklin County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Rocky Mount, VA
    • Conference: Blue Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

