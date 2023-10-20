Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Prince William County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Woodbridge Senior High School at Colgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Battlefield High School at Osbourn Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Conference: Cedar Run

Cedar Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Kettle Run High School at Warren County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Front Royal, VA

Front Royal, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Fauquier High School at Brentsville District High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

C.D. Hylton High School at Gar-Field High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Patriot High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Potomac Senior High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge