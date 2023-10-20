Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Prince William County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Woodbridge Senior High School at Colgan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Manassas, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Battlefield High School at Osbourn Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Manassas, VA
    • Conference: Cedar Run
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kettle Run High School at Warren County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Front Royal, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fauquier High School at Brentsville District High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Nokesville, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    C.D. Hylton High School at Gar-Field High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Woodbridge, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mountain View High School at Patriot High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Nokesville, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Potomac Senior High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Woodbridge, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

