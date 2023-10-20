If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Norton County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    • Norton County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Castlewood High School at John I. Burton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Norton, VA
    • Conference: Cumberland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lee High School at Central High School - Wise

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Norton, VA
    • Conference: Mountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

