Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in New Kent County, Virginia this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

    • New Kent County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Poquoson High School at New Kent High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: New Kent, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

