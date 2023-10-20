Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Lancaster County, Virginia this week.
Lancaster County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Lancaster High School at Rappahannock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Warsaw, VA
- Conference: Northern Neck
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lancaster, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
