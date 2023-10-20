Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Lancaster County, Virginia this week.

    • Lancaster County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Lancaster High School at Rappahannock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Warsaw, VA
    • Conference: Northern Neck
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cambridge High School at Lancaster High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Lancaster, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

