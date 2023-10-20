Floyd County, Virginia has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

    • Floyd County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Floyd County High School at Radford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Radford, VA
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

