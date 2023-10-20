If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Fauquier County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

    • Fauquier County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    John Handley High School at Liberty High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Bealeton, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fauquier High School at Brentsville District High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Nokesville, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

