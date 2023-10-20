Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Buchanan County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Buchanan County, Virginia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Buchanan County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Tolsia High School at Hurley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hurley, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grundy High School at Marion Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Marion, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
