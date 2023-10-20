Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Botetourt County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Botetourt County, Virginia this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Botetourt County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
William Fleming High School at Lord Botetourt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Daleville, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James River High School at Glenvar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Salem, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
