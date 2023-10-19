Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Scott County, Virginia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rye Cove High School at Chilhowie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Chilhowie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hancock County High School at Twin Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Nickelsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Gate City High School at John Battle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bristol, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
