If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Lee County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Lee County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Thomas Walker High School at Eastside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Coeburn, VA

Coeburn, VA Conference: Cumberland

Cumberland How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lee High School at Central High School - Wise