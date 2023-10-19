The James Madison Dukes (6-0) meet a fellow Sun Belt foe when they visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

James Madison ranks 29th in scoring offense (34.5 points per game) and 43rd in scoring defense (21.0 points allowed per game) this season. Marshall ranks 49th with 420.8 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 63rd with 370.3 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

James Madison vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

James Madison vs. Marshall Key Statistics

James Madison Marshall 399.0 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.8 (71st) 352.8 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (42nd) 154.5 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.0 (64th) 244.5 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.8 (44th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (93rd) 11 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (61st)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 1,432 yards (238.7 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 128 rushing yards on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has 410 rushing yards on 84 carries with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 144 yards (24 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

This season, Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 49 times for 244 yards (40.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's team-high 423 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 39 targets) with three touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has caught 24 passes for 385 yards (64.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Zach Horton has been the target of 14 passes and compiled nine catches for 152 yards, an average of 25.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 1,506 yards (251 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 68.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 196 yards (32.7 ypg) on 73 carries with two touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali has rushed for 641 yards on 124 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground. He's also added 15 catches, totaling 144 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Darryle Simmons has hauled in 207 receiving yards on 19 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Caleb Coombs has 23 receptions (on 30 targets) for a total of 197 yards (32.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Cade Conley's 21 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 167 yards and one touchdown.

