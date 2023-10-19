Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Fredericksburg County, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Chancellor High School at Courtland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Spotsylvania, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Riverbend High School at Stafford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stafford High School at Massaponax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spotsylvania High School at James Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
