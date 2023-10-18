Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in York County, Virginia this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
York County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Tabb High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:25 PM ET on October 18
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Bruton High School at York High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Grafton High School at Tabb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
