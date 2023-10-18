Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in York County, Virginia this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

York County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Tabb High School at Grafton High School

Game Time: 6:25 PM ET on October 18

6:25 PM ET on October 18 Location: Yorktown, VA

Yorktown, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Bruton High School at York High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Yorktown, VA

Yorktown, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Grafton High School at Tabb High School