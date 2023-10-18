Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Thinking about a wager on Wilson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Tom Wilson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Wilson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 33 games last season, Wilson averaged 15:17 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

He had a goal in 12 of 33 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Wilson had an assist in a game seven times last season over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Wilson has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Wilson Stats vs. the Senators in 2022-23

The Senators allowed 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in league play in goals against.

They had the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -11.

