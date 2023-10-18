Capitals vs. Senators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 18
The Ottawa Senators (2-1) host the Washington Capitals (1-1) at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT, with each team back in action after a victory. The Senators are coming off a 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Capitals defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.
Capitals vs. Senators Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Senators 5, Capitals 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Senators (-165)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Senators (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals vs Senators Additional Info
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals put up a record of 8-10-18 in overtime contests last season on their way to an overall mark of 35-37-10.
- Washington accumulated 28 points (11-7-6) in its 24 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Last season the Capitals scored just one goal in 12 games, and went 1-10-1 (three points).
- Washington picked up eight points (2-18-4 record) last season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Capitals picked up 69 points in their 44 games when they scored three or more goals.
- Last season Washington recorded a lone power-play goal in 32 games, posting a record of 16-12-4.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Washington was 21-14-2 (44 points).
- The Capitals were outshot by their opponents 40 times last season, and took 30 points from those games.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Senators Rank
|Senators AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|18th
|3.16
|Goals Scored
|3.09
|20th
|20th
|3.29
|Goals Allowed
|3.18
|18th
|7th
|33.5
|Shots
|31.1
|17th
|18th
|31.4
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|16th
|8th
|23.53%
|Power Play %
|21.22%
|16th
|14th
|80.07%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.86%
|11th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Capitals vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.