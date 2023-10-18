The Ottawa Senators (2-1) host the Washington Capitals (1-1) at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT, with both teams back in action after a victory. The Senators are coming off a 5-2 triumph over the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Capitals took down the Calgary Flames 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Capitals vs. Senators Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Senators (-165) Capitals (+140) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals were an underdog in 14 games last season, with three upset wins (21.4%).

Washington won one of its seven games last season when an underdog by +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Capitals.

Last season, 38 games Washington played finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Capitals vs Senators Additional Info

Capitals vs. Senators Rankings

Senators 2022-23 Total (Rank) Capitals 2022-23 Total (Rank) 259 (18th) Goals 253 (20th) 270 (20th) Goals Allowed 261 (18th) 72 (2nd) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 59 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 41 (6th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

With 253 goals (3.1 per game) last season, the Capitals had the league's 20th-ranked offense.

Washington allowed 3.2 goals per game (261 in total), 18th in the league.

Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.

Washington had 52 power-play goals (16th in NHL) on 245 chances.

The Capitals had the NHL's 16th-ranked power-play percentage (21.22%).

In terms of shorthanded goals, Washington had four.

The Capitals' had the 11th-ranked penalty kill percentage (81.86%).

The Capitals won 49.5% of faceoffs, 17th in the NHL.

Washington's 9.9% shooting percentage was 18th in the league.

The Capitals held their opponents scoreless five times.

