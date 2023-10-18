Wednesday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Ottawa Senators (2-1) and the Washington Capitals (1-1) at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. The Senators are -165 on the moneyline to win at home against the Capitals (+140) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Senators Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Senators Moneyline Capitals Moneyline Total BetMGM -165 +140 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Senators Betting Trends

Each Ottawa game this season has finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Senators have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

The Capitals have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.

Ottawa has had moneyline odds set at -165 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Washington has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +140.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.