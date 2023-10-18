How to Watch the Capitals vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 18
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Ottawa Senators will host the Washington Capitals (who also won their previous game) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+ and MNMT to watch as the Senators and the Capitals meet.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Capitals Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.
- The Capitals' 253 goals last season (3.1 per game) ranked them 20th in the league.
- Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.
- With 52 power-play goals (on 245 chances), the Capitals were 16th in the NHL.
- The Capitals' power-play percentage (21.22) ranked them 16th in the league.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|73
|42
|33
|75
|52
|31
|44.4%
|Dylan Strome
|81
|23
|42
|65
|42
|45
|48.8%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|81
|12
|43
|55
|63
|43
|47.5%
|T.J. Oshie
|58
|19
|16
|35
|26
|44
|46.1%
|Rasmus Sandin
|71
|7
|28
|35
|48
|25
|-
Senators Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Senators gave up 270 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league play.
- The Senators' 259 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- They had the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -11.
- The 72 power-play goals the Senators put up last season (second-most in the NHL) came via 306 power-play chances.
- The Senators had the league's eighth-best power-play conversion rate (23.53%).
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|78
|39
|51
|90
|62
|61
|41.6%
|Brady Tkachuk
|82
|35
|48
|83
|51
|30
|48.4%
|Claude Giroux
|82
|35
|44
|79
|32
|52
|58.3%
|Drake Batherson
|82
|22
|40
|62
|38
|38
|34.2%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|69
|18
|32
|50
|26
|24
|0%
