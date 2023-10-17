The Liberty Flames (6-0) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Middle Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-13.5) 55.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-13.5) 54.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Liberty has covered in each of its five games with a spread this season.

Middle Tennessee has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.