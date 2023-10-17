The Liberty Flames (6-0) host a CUSA clash against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Williams Stadium.

Liberty has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (13th-best with 479.0 yards per game) and total defense (21st-best with 315.7 yards allowed per game) this season. In terms of total offense, Middle Tennessee ranks 72nd in the FBS (389.0 total yards per game) and 103rd defensively (398.6 total yards allowed per game).

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Liberty Middle Tennessee 479.0 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.0 (45th) 315.7 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.6 (117th) 253.5 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.7 (106th) 225.5 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.3 (40th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (102nd) 15 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (94th)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter leads Liberty with 1,353 yards (225.5 ypg) on 76-of-132 passing with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 337 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Quinton Cooley, has carried the ball 98 times for 592 yards (98.7 per game), scoring three times.

CJ Daniels' leads his squad with 438 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 18 catches (out of 34 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has put up a 385-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes on 22 targets.

Elijah Smoot has been the target of 17 passes and racked up seven catches for 145 yards, an average of 24.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato leads Middle Tennessee with 1,819 yards on 177-of-258 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 156 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 82 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jaiden Credle has run for 316 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Frank Peasant has totaled 171 yards on 49 carries with two touchdowns.

Holden Willis has hauled in 412 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Elijah Metcalf has recorded 409 receiving yards (58.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 35 receptions.

Justin Olson's 29 receptions (on 36 targets) have netted him 333 yards (47.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

