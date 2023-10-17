CUSA foes will battle when the Liberty Flames (6-0) meet the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee?

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Liberty 39, Middle Tennessee 15

Liberty 39, Middle Tennessee 15 Liberty has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

The Flames have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -650 or shorter.

Middle Tennessee has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Blue Raiders have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +475 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Flames an 86.7% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Liberty (-14.5)



Liberty (-14.5) In five Liberty games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Middle Tennessee has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more (in two chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, Middle Tennessee has played two games with a combined score over 56.5 points.

The total for the game of 56.5 is 0.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Liberty (35.3 points per game) and Middle Tennessee (22.1 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Liberty

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 51.5 55.8 Implied Total AVG 30.8 30 31.3 ATS Record 5-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 2-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.4 51.6 53.5 Implied Total AVG 34.3 31.5 38 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.