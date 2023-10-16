Capitals vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 16
The Washington Capitals (0-1) take on the Calgary Flames (1-1) at Capital One Arena on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT. The Capitals fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 in their last outing, while the Flames are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
To prepare for this matchup, here's who we expect to secure the win in Monday's hockey contest.
Capitals vs. Flames Predictions for Monday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final result of Flames 3, Capitals 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Flames (-110)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)
Capitals vs Flames Additional Info
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals finished 8-10-18 in overtime contests last season to contribute to an overall record of 35-37-10.
- In the 24 games Washington played that were decided by one goal, it had an 11-7-6 record (good for 28 points).
- In the 12 games last season the Capitals recorded only one goal, they went 1-10-1 (three points).
- Washington took eight points from the 24 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (2-18-4 record).
- The Capitals scored more than two goals in 44 games (32-7-5, 69 points).
- In the 32 games when Washington recorded a lone power-play goal, it had a 16-12-4 record (36 points).
- When it outshot its opponent, Washington was 21-14-2 (44 points).
- The Capitals' opponent had more shots in 40 games last season. The Capitals went 11-21-8 in those matchups (30 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|20th
|3.09
|Goals Scored
|3.15
|19th
|18th
|3.18
|Goals Allowed
|3.01
|13th
|17th
|31.1
|Shots
|36
|2nd
|16th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|27.3
|3rd
|16th
|21.22%
|Power Play %
|19.84%
|19th
|11th
|81.86%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.59%
|5th
Capitals vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
